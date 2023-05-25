Commerce Bank Trims Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KDP. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $899,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 29,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 128,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 392,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 40,597 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.92 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,181.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 75,741 shares of company stock worth $2,620,896 and have sold 30,036,700 shares worth $1,033,806,382. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

