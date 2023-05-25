Commerce Bank Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,971,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,563,000 after purchasing an additional 479,422 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,778,800,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,315,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,080 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,029,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,536 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH opened at $75.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $77.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

