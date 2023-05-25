Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHCT. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $33.54 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.10 million, a P/E ratio of 115.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 620.71%.

In other news, Director Claire M. Gulmi acquired 2,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $75,084.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,167.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 528.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 45,939 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

