Comparing CalciMedica (CALC) & Its Competitors

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) is one of 1,001 public companies in the "Pharmaceutical preparations" industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare CalciMedica to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CalciMedica and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CalciMedica 0 0 1 0 3.00 CalciMedica Competitors 4456 15513 41884 753 2.62

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 111.26%. Given CalciMedica’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CalciMedica has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CalciMedica N/A -$35.60 million -0.12 CalciMedica Competitors $1.74 billion $222.65 million -4.25

This table compares CalciMedica and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CalciMedica’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CalciMedica. CalciMedica is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

CalciMedica has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CalciMedica’s rivals have a beta of 0.84, meaning that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CalciMedica and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CalciMedica N/A -77.61% -71.34% CalciMedica Competitors -3,949.05% -826.44% -36.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.9% of CalciMedica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of CalciMedica shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CalciMedica beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About CalciMedica

