Comparing Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) & Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS)

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) and Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Nine Energy Service has a beta of 3.33, indicating that its share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aris Water Solutions has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nine Energy Service and Aris Water Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Energy Service 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aris Water Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Nine Energy Service presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 434.12%. Given Nine Energy Service’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nine Energy Service is more favorable than Aris Water Solutions.

This table compares Nine Energy Service and Aris Water Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Energy Service $593.38 million 0.20 $14.39 million $0.47 7.17 Aris Water Solutions $321.00 million 1.73 $1.70 million $0.24 40.04

Nine Energy Service has higher revenue and earnings than Aris Water Solutions. Nine Energy Service is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Water Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nine Energy Service and Aris Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Energy Service 2.37% -71.24% 4.87% Aris Water Solutions 2.14% 4.35% 2.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nine Energy Service beats Aris Water Solutions on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc. is an oilfield services business, which engages in the provision of services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded on September 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions Inc. is an environmental infrastructure and solutions company which directly helps its customers reduce their water and carbon footprints. Aris Water Solutions Inc. is based in HOUSTON.

