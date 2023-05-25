Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $519,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 259,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 233,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ED opened at $93.50 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.