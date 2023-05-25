Contrasting Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX) & Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU)

Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX – Get Rating) and Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Zicix and Akumin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zicix N/A N/A N/A Akumin -21.45% -71.19% -5.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Zicix and Akumin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zicix 0 0 0 0 N/A Akumin 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk and Volatility

Akumin has a consensus price target of $0.25, indicating a potential downside of 39.02%. Given Akumin’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akumin is more favorable than Zicix.

Zicix has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akumin has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of Akumin shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Akumin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zicix and Akumin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zicix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Akumin $749.63 million 0.05 -$156.76 million ($1.79) -0.23

Zicix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akumin.

About Zicix

Zicix Corp. is engaged in the development of digital applications for the collection, acquisition, and presentation of retail coupons. Its projects are focused on providing innovative and cutting edge solutions that integrate consumers, retailers, and manufactures. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc. engages in the provision of fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services and solutions. It operates under the Radiology and Oncology segments. The Oncology segment includes delivering ionizing radiation to treat malignant and benign disease processes under the direction of a radiation oncologist. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

