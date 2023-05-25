Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. 137,130 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 107,040 shares.The stock last traded at $12.54 and had previously closed at $12.06.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Cool in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cool during the first quarter worth about $809,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cool in the first quarter worth about $356,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Cool in the first quarter worth about $3,472,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Cool in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Cool in the first quarter worth about $132,000.

Cool Company Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of fuel-efficient liquefied natural gas carriers. It provides charterers and third-party LNG vessel owners with modern and flexible management and transportation solutions. Cool Company Ltd. is based in Bermuda.

