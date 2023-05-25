Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) President Sells $682,750.00 in Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) President Bradford A. Cowles sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $682,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,883.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of CNM stock opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

A number of brokerages have commented on CNM. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Core & Main in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

