CoreCap Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,411,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,607,000 after acquiring an additional 173,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,414,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after acquiring an additional 203,425 shares during the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVE opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.24. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

