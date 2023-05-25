CoreCap Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CoreCap Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Williams Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

