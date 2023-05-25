CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $432,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $100.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $105.94. The company has a market cap of $109.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

