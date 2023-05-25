CoreCap Advisors LLC Lowers Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $46,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MCK opened at $396.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $366.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $298.69 and a 52-week high of $401.78.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

