CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRNA opened at $131.59 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The stock has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.47.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.13.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $62,621.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,302.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,342 shares of company stock valued at $59,432,119 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

