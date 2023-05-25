CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 1,870 Shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPLC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF stock opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $194.98 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $36.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average of $34.22.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

