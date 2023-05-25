Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Holdings Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,548,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,744,210 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $153,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $10.96.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $748.85 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.85%.

CPG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

