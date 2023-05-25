Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives $254.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $254.25.

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $210.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.68 and its 200-day moving average is $239.36. Cummins has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $261.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

