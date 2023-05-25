DA Davidson Comments on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $4.58 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.48 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $13.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.99 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LOW. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.12.

LOW opened at $203.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.89 and its 200-day moving average is $204.21. The stock has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,948,491,000 after buying an additional 167,495 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after buying an additional 912,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

