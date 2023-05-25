Daniel Janney Sells 50,000 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) Director Daniel Janney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,537.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel Janney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, Daniel Janney sold 17,100 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,551,654.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Daniel Janney sold 7,900 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

KRYS opened at $118.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 0.85. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.17 and a 1-year high of $123.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 260.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRYS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $133.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $119.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Sunday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

Further Reading

