Daniel Janney Sells 50,000 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYSGet Rating) Director Daniel Janney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,537.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel Janney also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 9th, Daniel Janney sold 17,100 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,551,654.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 19th, Daniel Janney sold 7,900 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

KRYS opened at $118.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 0.85. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.17 and a 1-year high of $123.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.77.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 260.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRYS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $133.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $119.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Sunday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

