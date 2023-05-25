Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Lowered to $460.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $505.00 to $460.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.91% from the company’s current price.

DE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.86.

NYSE:DE opened at $354.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.04. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

