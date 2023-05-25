Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.95. 452,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,803,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DM. StockNews.com began coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 price target on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Desktop Metal Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 349.92%. The company had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.79 million. On average, analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott J. Dussault sold 26,969 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $64,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Desktop Metal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,814,080,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

