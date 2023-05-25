Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $37.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Catalent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Catalent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Catalent from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.55.

Catalent stock opened at $37.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.17. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $115.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Catalent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

