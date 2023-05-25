DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 1,106,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 1,346,739 shares.The stock last traded at $124.81 and had previously closed at $126.40.

The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,485,532.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $23,022,979.18. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,953,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,382 shares of company stock valued at $41,042,070 in the last 90 days. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

