Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 18,500 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 771,803 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.96% of Synaptics worth $73,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Synaptics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

SYNA opened at $78.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.73 and a 1-year high of $154.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.68.

Synaptics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

