Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 90,723 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,409,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,723 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.32% of Option Care Health worth $72,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 39.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 122.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 8.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Option Care Health in the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $193,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,716.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $27.88 on Thursday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Option Care Health

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

