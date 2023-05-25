Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of VeriSign worth $78,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after buying an additional 59,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,266,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,609,518,000 after buying an additional 59,048 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,484,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,145,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,171,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $260,531,000 after buying an additional 100,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 18.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 831,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,393,000 after purchasing an additional 130,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $450,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,399,532.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,159,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,259 shares of company stock valued at $8,799,705 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign stock opened at $222.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.15. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

