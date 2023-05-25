Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 593,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,037 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.86% of Silicon Laboratories worth $80,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,996,000 after buying an additional 179,800 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $8,201,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2,001.7% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 43,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 41,335 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2,905.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 40,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $4,668,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $112,140.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $135.73 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $194.68. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.97.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

