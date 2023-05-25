Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $74.50 Million Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.03% of Middleby worth $74,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Middleby during the third quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Middleby by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 100.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $135.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.52. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $162.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,660.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

