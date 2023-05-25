Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $78.88 Million Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,955,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,953 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.40% of Benchmark Electronics worth $78,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHE. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1,143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 1.1 %

BHE stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $811.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.05. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia, and Europe. The firm offers services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Featured Articles

