Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $81.40 Million Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,033 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.92% of Forward Air worth $81,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,165,000 after buying an additional 113,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Forward Air by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,887,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after purchasing an additional 269,446 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,348,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,709,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Forward Air by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,215 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.20.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $95.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.03 and its 200-day moving average is $105.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $84.04 and a 52 week high of $117.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $427.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

