Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Receives GBX 196.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 196.90 ($2.45).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLG shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.36) to GBX 180 ($2.24) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 152 ($1.89) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.24) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 180 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.18) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Direct Line Insurance Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 164.30 ($2.04) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 133.29 ($1.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 263.70 ($3.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,070.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 157.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 182.74.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

