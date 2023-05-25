Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,784,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.29% of Donaldson worth $163,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Donaldson by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Donaldson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at $950,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Hilger purchased 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Donaldson Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $62.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $66.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.