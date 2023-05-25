Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Sells $690,322.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Robert Meese sold 4,600 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $690,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,792,563.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Meese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Robert Meese sold 763 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $107,453.29.

On Thursday, May 11th, Robert Meese sold 400 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $701,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $650,550.00.

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $147.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.01 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.73 and a 1-year high of $157.42.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

