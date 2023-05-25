Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

Shares of Dynatronics stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $3.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatronics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.45% of Dynatronics as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. Its products include Therapeutic Modalities, Supplies, Traction Equipment, and Tables and Equipment. The company was founded by Kelvyn H.

