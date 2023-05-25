Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $20.01. The company has a market cap of $104.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.95%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $70,261.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,333.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $70,261.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,333.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rick Hays acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $71,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,650.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,552 shares of company stock valued at $116,849. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on August 1, 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

