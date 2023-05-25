ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.08

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$20.08 and last traded at C$2.98, with a volume of 907493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECN. National Bankshares cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Securities cut ECN Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.78.

ECN Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$711.60 million, a P/E ratio of 290.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 614.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.00.

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$71.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$71.28 million. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.2686567 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

