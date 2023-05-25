Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 317,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after buying an additional 69,128 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 9,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 108,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $78.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

