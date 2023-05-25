Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Trading Up 6.1%

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) shares were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 223,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,250,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $978.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,026,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,140,000 after purchasing an additional 324,339 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 215,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,292,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 29,843 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

