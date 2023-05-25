Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.35.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 181.74% and a negative return on equity of 430.14%. The company had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of lighting systems and controls. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.
