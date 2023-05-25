Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Price Performance

NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.35.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 181.74% and a negative return on equity of 430.14%. The company had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Focus

Energy Focus Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of lighting systems and controls. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.