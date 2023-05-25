Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Ennis Stock Performance

Shares of EBF stock opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42. Ennis has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ennis

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ennis

In related news, General Counsel Daniel Gus purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.19 per share, with a total value of $38,380.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,107.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ennis by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ennis in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ennis by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ennis during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

