Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,328 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 478.1% in the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 79,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH opened at $164.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $339.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $227.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.48.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

See Also

