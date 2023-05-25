Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives $120.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETR. TheStreet raised shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Sunday.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,903 shares of company stock worth $1,801,305. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Entergy Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $98.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.23 and its 200-day moving average is $108.40. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.