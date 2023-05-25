Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives $120.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.00.
A number of research firms recently commented on ETR. TheStreet raised shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Sunday.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,903 shares of company stock worth $1,801,305. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Entergy Price Performance
Shares of ETR opened at $98.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.23 and its 200-day moving average is $108.40. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.
Entergy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.
Entergy Company Profile
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entergy (ETR)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.