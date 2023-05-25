Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Entergy worth $74,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 6,018.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 505,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,906,000 after purchasing an additional 497,601 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Entergy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,568,000 after purchasing an additional 424,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Entergy by 30.9% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,391,000 after purchasing an additional 386,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE ETR opened at $98.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.40. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $122.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,305 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.