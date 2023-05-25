Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 197,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,352,000 after buying an additional 19,825 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 37,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Equifax by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $207.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $234.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.57.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.