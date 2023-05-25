Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Greenridge Global dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Staffing 360 Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Staffing 360 Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Staffing 360 Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Staffing 360 Solutions Price Performance

Shares of STAF opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STAF Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.43% of Staffing 360 Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services and the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

