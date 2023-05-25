Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Up 6.5 %

CLWT opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

