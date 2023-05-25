Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

EVRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Everi from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Everi from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.20.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi Price Performance

EVRI stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Everi has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $21.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everi

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $200.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.43 million. Everi had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $97,266.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,257.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $111,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,007.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $97,266.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,257.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,633 shares of company stock worth $923,333 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Everi by 1,241.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Everi by 42.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.