Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,243,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 1,721,585 shares.The stock last traded at $51.26 and had previously closed at $49.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AQUA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average is $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Evoqua Water Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 67,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.