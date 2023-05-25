Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,243,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 1,721,585 shares.The stock last traded at $51.26 and had previously closed at $49.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on AQUA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.
Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average is $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Evoqua Water Technologies
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.