Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,045 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $26,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 652.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 74.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN opened at $97.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.24. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $74.57 and a 1-year high of $140.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.15.

FN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

