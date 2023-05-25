FDM Group (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) Price Target Cut to GBX 840

FDM Group (OTCMKTS:FDDMF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 1,000 ($12.44) to GBX 840 ($10.45) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

FDM Group Stock Performance

Shares of FDM Group stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50. FDM Group has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

