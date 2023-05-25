FDM Group (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) Price Target Cut to GBX 840

FDM Group (OTCMKTS:FDDMF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 1,000 ($12.44) to GBX 840 ($10.45) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
FDM Group Stock Performance
Shares of FDM Group stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50. FDM Group has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $12.50.
FDM Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FDM Group (FDDMF)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.